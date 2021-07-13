Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $68,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

