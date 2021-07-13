Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Cut by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.