Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 400,102 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 400,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $6,421,637.10. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

TALO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 181.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 111,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

