Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Purchased by 40 North Management LLC

40 North Management LLC grew its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592,150 shares during the period. Talend accounts for approximately 5.6% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 40 North Management LLC owned 9.80% of Talend worth $203,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Talend by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

