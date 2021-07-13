Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Set at $48.26 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

