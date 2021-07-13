Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.