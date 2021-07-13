Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) Insider Joseph W. Logan Sells 6,054 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNPS traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.56. The company had a trading volume of 457,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,493. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

