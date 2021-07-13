SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.