Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director Sells $409,587,984.40 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) Director H. Lee Equity Fund Vi ( Thomas sold 5,044,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $409,587,984.40.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.16. 1,076,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,569. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

