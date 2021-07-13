Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald Sells 4,889 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NYSE:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $431,209.80.

SYNH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,569. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

