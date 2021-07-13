Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYKE. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.