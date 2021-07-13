Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEG. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

