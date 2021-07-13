SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,855.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $18,855.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00110685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.27 or 1.00232330 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00956509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.