SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

