SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

TSE:SOY opened at C$14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.20. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$21.63.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.80 million. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,871.35. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$172,765.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,701,796.16. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 in the last ninety days.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

