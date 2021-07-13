Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

