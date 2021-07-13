Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNCY) Director Sells $36,018,000.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SNCY opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

