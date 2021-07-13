Strike Market Capitalization Tops $124.75 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $42.65 or 0.00129521 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00110633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00158040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,964.34 or 1.00100216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00958474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,924,731 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

