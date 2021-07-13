Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,203 call options.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,440,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

