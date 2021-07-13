Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,472 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.