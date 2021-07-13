Stifel Financial Corp Sells 649 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 25.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,594. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

