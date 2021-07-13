Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $240,000.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUTR opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

