Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 151.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of The Chemours worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

