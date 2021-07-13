Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,781 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

