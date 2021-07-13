Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,648 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

