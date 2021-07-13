Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,259,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $20,183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 570,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WRI shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.