Stephens Inc. AR Sells 65 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

