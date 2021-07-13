Stephens Inc. AR Sells 23,319 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

