Stephens Inc. AR Sells 10,985 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

