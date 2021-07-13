Stephens Inc. AR Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

