Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0936 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $254.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031643 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,760,656 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.