Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.71 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Status has a total market capitalization of $236.16 million and $32.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

