Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $111,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.20. 3,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

