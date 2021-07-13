Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given a $3.92 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.92 on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

