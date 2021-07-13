STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.59 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

