SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

