Spark Networks (LOV) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spark Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spark Networks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $233.04 million -$46.61 million -19.92 Spark Networks Competitors $752.66 million $48.45 million 5.51

Spark Networks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spark Networks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark Networks Competitors 259 1009 1555 86 2.50

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 15.28%. Given Spark Networks’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A Spark Networks Competitors -92.43% -63.20% -6.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark Networks competitors beat Spark Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

