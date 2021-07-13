SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of SP Plus worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

