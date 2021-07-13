SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of SP Plus worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $716.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

