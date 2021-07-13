Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.94

Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 15248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

