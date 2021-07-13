Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $366,573.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $366,573.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

