SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

SGH opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

