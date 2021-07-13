Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SKKY stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
