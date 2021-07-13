Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKKY stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.