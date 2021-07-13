SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Director Sells $204,840.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $204,840.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

