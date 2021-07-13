SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

SiTime stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

