Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 9,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

