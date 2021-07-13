Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. 9,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
