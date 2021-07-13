Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,016. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $925.46 million, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

