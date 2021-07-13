Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

