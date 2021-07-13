Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic stock opened at €141.70 ($166.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.98. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

