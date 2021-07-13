Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,838 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

